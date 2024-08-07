Sweden discussed Asia Pacific security with US

Swedish State Secretary for Foreign Affairs Jan Knutsson co-chaired a dialogue with US Deputy Secretary of State Kurt Campbell on 5 August 2024 in Washington, D.C.

The two sides discussed joint priorities in the region to advance a free and open Indo-Pacific, including upholding international law and freedom of navigation in the South China Sea, maintaining peace and stability across the Taiwan Strait, enhancing maritime and security cooperation in the Indo-Pacific, and strengthening relations with Pacific and Indian Ocean island nations. They underscored the importance of further developing the critical ties between NATO Allies and NATO’s Indo-Pacific partners in addressing pressing security challenges.

Deputy Secretary Campbell and State Secretary Knutsson noted with concern the PRC’s continued support to the Russian defense industrial base, as well as worrying trends in the DPRK including growing military cooperation with Russia and the concerning human rights situation. They also committed to enhancing economic opportunities and resilience in the Indo-Pacific region.

Deputy Secretary Campbell and State Secretary Knutsson also took the opportunity to discuss Russia’s illegal war against Ukraine, developments in the Middle East, and shared U.S.-Swedish policy interests and security concerns in the Arctic.