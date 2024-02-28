China / International relations / Sweden

Chinese Minister and Swedish Ambassador exchange views

by Lærke Kobberup

The Director-General of the Department of Asian Affairs of the Foreign Ministry in China, Liu Jinsong met with Ambassador of Sweden to China, Per Augustsson on 26 February 2024 to discuss views on Asia-Pacific Affairs.

The request to meet was made by the Swedish Ambassador Per Augustsson, and according to the Ministry of Foreign Affairs of People’s Republic of China the two representatives discussed their mutual interests and concerns in a constructive manner.

Source: Ministry of Foreign Affairs of the People’s Republic of China

