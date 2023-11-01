Pipeline investigation: China is now cooperating

Finnish PM Petteri Orop said yesterday on 31 October 2023, that China is now cooperating in the pipeline investigation.

Previously Finland raised suspicion regarding a Hong Kong flagged NewNew Polar Bear vessel which was nearby when the Balticconnector pipeline was suddenly damaged in early October. Finland then contacted China, and the Chinese nation then cautioned Finland and called for a fair and objective investigation.

But now the two countries seem to be partnering up – for real.

“We have opened diplomatic discussions with the Chinese and also we have started cooperation with Chinese authorities. And they have promised, and they have said, that they want to do cooperation,” Petteri Orpo told reporters in Oslo.

“We are starting to work together. And the next few days I think will show how it goes. But now we have to be patient. We have to get a clear picture of what has happened before drawing any conclusions.”

China also said earlier that it was willing to provide all necessary information in accordance with international law regarding the investigation.

Source: Reuters