China comments on gas pipelines leak in the Baltic Sea

China’s deputy permanent representative to the United Nations (UN), Mr.Geng Shuang expressed concerns over the recently reported gas leaks under the Baltic Sea during a UN Security Council on damage to Nord Stream gas pipelines.

Now, Europe and the world are dealing with endless challenges like energy supply shortages, and rising energy prices.

“This is a bad catastrophe that we do not want to see,” he said.

“The leakage highlights the fragility of cross-border infrastructure”, therefore, “we are willing to work with all parties to safeguard the security of the cross-border infrastructure, “Mr. Geng added.

Current information indicates that the leaks of the Nord Stream 1 and Nord Stream 2 near the exclusive economic zones of Denmark and Sweden were not a result of accidents.

“There is no information yet to indicate who may be behind this action,” said Denmark’s Prime Minister Mette Frederiksen on Tuesday.

Last Monday, the leaks were confirmed by the Danish and Swedish officials. The obvious effect is the high natural gas prices while Europe is entering the winter season.

