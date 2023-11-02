Denmark and Vietnam in green ties

PM of Denmark, Mette Frederiksen and PM of Vietnam, Pham Minh Chinh, came together virtually yesterday on 1 November 2023, in establishing a Green Strategic Partnership (GSP).

After 10 years of a close relations and cooperation under The Comprehensive Partnership, a new chapter opens up as the GSP enters the game. Its aim is to pave the way for even stronger collaboration on green transition and sustainability.

Vietnam then becomes the 5th country to partner up with Denmark through a GSP, which shows a strong commitment from Denmark towards a greener future and its interest in Vietnam as a partner in general.

“With this solid Green Strategic Partnership, Denmark is very much looking forward to joining forces with Vietnam in the journey toward a greener and more sustainable future!” Embassy of Denmark in Vietnam expresses in its Facebook post.

Source: Embassy of Denmark in Vietnam