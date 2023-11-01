Chinese EV VOYAH open showroom in Copenhagen

The Chinese electric vehicle (EV) manufacturer VOYAH recently opened its showroom in Copenhagen, Denmark.

It introduced three models which were the large electric SUV VOYAH Free , the luxury MPV Dream, and the European premiere of VOYAH Passion , a large and exclusive sedan.

According to Technode, the company aimed to expand its sales in the Nordic country as well as additional European markets in Germany, France, and Italy.

VOYAh also marked the regional debut of its five-seater sedan, the Chasing Light along with its several other EVs’ types.

Last December, VOYAH shipped its Free sports utility vehicle to Norway. Norway marked the VOYAH’s first attempt to branch out to the global market, cited Auto News.

Sources: