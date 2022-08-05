Place of birth may be added to the new Vietnamese passports

Vietnamese Lieutenant General To An Xo addressed on August 3 2022 the issue of the new-style Vietnamese passports, which have been rejected by three Schengen countries, including Germany, Spain, and the Czech Republic since they have been issued since 1 of July, 2022.

He stated that the Ministry of Public Security and other relevant ministries and agencies will coordinate in order to add the citizen’s place of birth into the personal section of the new passport.

In addition, he said the citizens can go to the Immigration Department under the Ministry of Public Security or the Vietnamese representative missions abroad to have the citizen’s place of birth’s note added, if there is a need.

So far, the Nordic embassies have accepted the newly issued Vietnamese passports.

