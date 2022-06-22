Visa for Thais to visit Denmark seriously delayed

Thai citizens will have to apply now if they hope to go to Denmark for Christmas. First they will have to get a time slot for the VFS office in Bangkok. The first available time slot there is in November. Then they will have to hope that the Danish embassy can evaluate their application and issue the visa in the time left.

The Danish Embassy in Bangkok issued on 17 June for the second time a warning about the long processing time for visa applications to Denmark and Iceland. The embassy explained that the problem is an unusually high volume of applications without giving any numbers.

“We strongly encourage applicants to apply as early as possible,” the Embassy writes.

“It is possible to apply up to 6 months before the desired entry to Denmark/Iceland. Applicants who wish to travel to Denmark/Iceland for the Christmas period may already now consider initiating their applications,” the Danish Embassy adds.

One month ago, on 18 May, the Danish Embassy issued a similar warning. Except the reference to the endangered Christmas vacation was not mentioned at that time.

On May 9, the Danish Embassy advertised several job vacancies at the embassy all in the visa section. The available positions were for several visa officers where the applicants could be non-Schengen citizens, and two positions for visa officer which was open only to Schengen citizens. The website of the embassy states today that there are no jobs available which seems to indicate that the staff needed has been employed.

However, the problems for the applicants continue. A Facebook group for Thai people applying for visa to Denmark is full of frustrated comments by applicants who are shocked that their long planned vacation months into the future is suddenly in danger because the VFS and the Embassy are not capable of processing their application in time. Meanwhile applicants for a Schengen visa to Sweden get their visa after nine days. But applicants who in their desperation try to apply for a Schengen visa to Sweden and then would fly over Stockholm to Copenhagen are being rejected since their final and main destination is Denmark.

The two Danish Embassy posts are also followed by frustrated comments by Danes, some of whom were forced to buy new tickets and travel on separate flights than the Thai applicant to Denmark because the long processing times.

ScandAsia asked on Tuesday the Danish Embassy why it takes months to make an appointment with the VFS and why the embassy is so slow in issuing visas. In a response, the head of section promised that the Embassy would reply to the questions but added that it was not possible to say when.