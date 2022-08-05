Denmark signed the ASEAN treaty in Phnom Penh

Denmark’s representative, Ambassador Jon Thorgaard signed the ASEAN’s Treaty of Amity and Cooperation (TAC) on 3 August 2022 during the 55th ASEAN Foreign Ministers’ Meeting (55th AMM) in Phnom Penh, Cambodia.

“This is an important step for Denmark to further developing and strengthening our relations with partners in South East Asia – an important region in the Indo/Pacific,” writes Jon Thorgaard on Facebook page of the Embassy of Denmark.

At the event, Cambodian Deputy Prime Minister and Foreign Minister Prak Sokhonn said Cambodia was honored to host the signing ceremony.

“I wish to take this opportunity to encourage all acceding parties to make their utmost efforts to deepen their friendly ties and mutually beneficial cooperation with ASEAN as an organization as well as with each individual ASEAN member state,” he added.

Apart from Denmark, the representatives from Greece, the Netherlands, Oman, Qatar and the United Arab Emirates also signed the treaty on the same date.