Finnish Embassy temporarily rejects new-style Vietnamese passports

The Embassy of Finland in Hanoi announces to stop recognizing the new-style Vietnamese passports on Thursday, 11 August 2022.

According to the embassy’s website, the embassy writes that,

“The new passport does not contain information of the place of birth of the passport holder, which is a requirement for personal identification and also for processing of Finnish visa/residence permit applications.”

Hence, Finland has decided to “temporarily suspend recognition of Vietnam’s new passport.”

The embassy also adds that during this period, Finland will actively work with member states of EU, Schengen and Vietnam in order to find solutions for the current situation.

Source: https://e.vnexpress.net/news/news/finland-stops-recognition-of-vietnam-s-new-passports-over-lack-of-birthplaces-4498449.html