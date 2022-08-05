Denmark’s Singapore embassy welcomes new Commercial Advisor to the Trade Council

Laura joins the Danish Singapore embassy with a background in the financial industry, and has worked with insurance and partnerships for the last ten years. For the past two years, she worked as Management Advisor at the second largest insurance company in Denmark. Prior to that, she served as an Innovation Consultant at Copenhagen Fintech, where she worked with global partnerships, facilitating, and scaling the Danish Fintech Ecosystem.

At the Danish Embassy, Laura’s main focus is on fintech, and to help the Danish fintech companies scale to Singapore.

It is not the first time Laura lives abroad as she spent almost two years in Paris where she studied her Masters in International People Management.

Back in Denmark, Laura is an eager winter swimmer, and loves when the water gets below freezing temperatures. In Singapore, Laura spends her free time hiking, doing yoga and exploring the city.