Direct Thai Airways flights to Oslo

- by Charlotte Nike Albrechtsen - Leave a Comment

Today, the Thai-Norwegian Chamber of Commerce announced, that Thai Airways will reconnect the return of direct flights between Bangkok and Oslo.

The flights will fly daily from 1 July 2024. Prices will be lower on direct flights for a limited time only. The Thai-Norwegian Chamber of Commerce highlights, that Thai Airways is a premium member.

The flight schedule is as follows:

TG954: Departs from Bangkok at 00:55 hours and arrives in Oslo at 07:25 hours.
TG955: Departs from Oslo at 14:15 hours and arrives in Bangkok at 06:15 hours the next day.

Source: Thai-Norwegian Chamber of Commerce

