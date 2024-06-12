Direct Thai Airways flights to Oslo

Today, the Thai-Norwegian Chamber of Commerce announced, that Thai Airways will reconnect the return of direct flights between Bangkok and Oslo.

The flights will fly daily from 1 July 2024. Prices will be lower on direct flights for a limited time only. The Thai-Norwegian Chamber of Commerce highlights, that Thai Airways is a premium member.

The flight schedule is as follows:

TG954: Departs from Bangkok at 00:55 hours and arrives in Oslo at 07:25 hours.

TG955: Departs from Oslo at 14:15 hours and arrives in Bangkok at 06:15 hours the next day.

Source: Thai-Norwegian Chamber of Commerce