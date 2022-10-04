Queen Margrethe in press release: “No doubt my family is my biggest pride and joy”

In a press release published on the Danish Royal House’s Instagram, Queen Margrethe declares she has underrated how her decision of depriving her four grandchildren of their royal titles has affected the family.

As disclosed by Danish public-service media DR, the Queen expresses regret of underestimating the situation.

“I have made my decision as a Queen, a mother, and a grandmother, but as a mother and grandmother, I have underrated how much my youngest son and his family have been affected. It makes a great impression, and it saddens me.”

Queen Margrethe further comments on the personal statements that followed the announcement of stripping her grandchildren of their titles.

Prince Joachim told Danish tabloid media Ekstra Bladet that he was given five days’ notice, and how it was not easy for him to watch his children being hurt.

“Throughout the last couple of days, there have been strong reactions to my decision of the future utilization of titles for Prince Joachim’s four children. Naturally, this has affected me”, the Queen continues in the press release.

She remarked the decision having been on the way for a long time, and that it has been a priority for her to secure the monarchy’s future while being the reigning Queen.

“This often presupposes making challenging decisions, and there will never be a right time for that”, Queen Margrethe states in the press release. “To bear a royal title requires commitments and tasks which, in the future, will rest upon fewer members of the Royal Family. This adjustment, which I view as a necessary precaution in securing the monarchy’s future, I wish to undertake during my time as Queen.”

Lastly, the Queen expresses that she hopes the family can restore peace.

“No one should doubt that my children, children-in-law, and grandchildren are my biggest pride and joy. I hope we, as a family, can find peace to navigate through this situation.”

Upon the release, Royal House expert and historian, Lars Hovbakke Sørensen, told Ritzau it was not an everyday occurrence for Queen Margrethe to release statements of such personal matter. He further pointed out the great deal of attention the affair has received in the media, in which members of the Royal Family have participated, as being the reason for the press release.

“Queen Margrethe made a right decision of sending out the message”, Lars Skovbakke Sørensen said, while adding it would be wrong and awkward of Queen Margrethe to give it silent treatment.

“This is the best way in which the Royal Family can move on.”

Source: https://www.dr.dk/nyheder/indland/dronning-margrethe-jeg-har-undervurderet-min-yngste-soens-reaktion