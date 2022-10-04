General news / Sweden / Thailand

Swedish man rescued safe from burning car in Bangkok

A 47-year-old Swedish man, Christoffer Mattias Hans Ottoson was safely helped out of his burning car after a car crash accident on Pasak Soi 1 road, Choeng Thale district, Bangkok on Sunday, 2 October 2022.

His MG car crashed into a roadside signpost in Thalang district before it burst into flames.

He then was recused by Phan Faikaew and was taken to Thalang Hospital later.

The accident happened around 5.30 PM, reported Pol Capt Vorawut Sensor, a Choeng Thale investigator.

And the flame took about 20 minutes to extinguish, said the police. 

