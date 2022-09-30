Danish Queen Margrethe II reflects on decision to degrade grandchildren

Queen Margrethe II has spoken out about her decision to downgrade her four grandchildren from princes and princesses to counts and countesses of Montpezat, saying she thinks it will be good for them in their future.

Following the decision of changing the titles of Prince Joachim’s children, shared by the Danish Royal House on 28 September 2022, the official statement declared the Queen wished for her grandchildren “to be able to shape their own lives to a much greater extend, without being limited by special considerations and duties (…).”

On Thursday, Prince Nikolai, the oldest of the grandchildren, commented on the matter. “My family and I are, obviously, very sad. We are, as my parents have also been expressing, in shock over this decision and how fast it has happened” he told Danish DR.

A clearly affected Prince Joachim, asserted, when interviewed by Danish tabloid newspaper Ekstra Bladet, how he felt his children were being harmed by being stripped of the royal titles. The Prince was asked about how it had affected his relationship with his mother to which he answered “I don’t think I have to elaborate on that at this instant”.

According to Hello Magazine, the Queen reflected on her decision and told reporters, during an event at the National Museum in Copenhagen, the decision to be one she had been “mulling over for some time.”

– “It is a consideration I have had for quite a long time, and I think it will be good for them in their future. That is the reason.” Being asked if the ruling was for the sake of her grandchildren she replied: “yes, of course.”

It was initially reported, that Prince Joachim were familiar with the ruling. However, the Prince told reporters of Ekstra Bladet this was not the case, saying he was given a five-day notice from the decision was reached to it hit Danish newspapers.

Royal expert and Political Editor at Danish Radio4, Thomas Larsen, calls it a “severe escalation of the internal crisis within the royal family.”

– “It is now clear for everyone, that there is great dispute within the royal family. It is further clear, that Prince Joachim and his part of the family feels bypassed and are very distressed with the decision” he told Danish DR.

The ruling affects the four children of Queen Margrethe’s youngest son, Prince Joachim; Prince Nikolai, 23, Prince Felix, 20, Prince Henrik, 13, and Princess Athena, 10.

Countess Alexandra, the Queen’s former daughter in-law and mother of Prince Nikolai and Prince Felix, reacted strongly to the announcement saying she was shocked and affected as a parent, while royal commentator Jakob Steen Olsen of Danish newspaper Berlingske Tidende found it hard comprehending the Queen’s decision.

After divorcing Alexandra in 2005, Prince Joachim married Princess Marie in 2008, with the couple later welcoming Prince Henrik and Princess Athena.

