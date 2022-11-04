Danish Crown Prince Frederik in Vietnam: family dispute is a private matter

Following the Danish Royal familiarity dispute of Queen Margrethe stripping her four grand children of their Royal Titles, Crown Prince Frederik said he had no comments to the crisis when meeting Danish journalists in Vietnam on Thursday.

As previously, when asked about the relationship to his brother Prince Joachim, the father of the soon-to-be title-less children, he said he considered it a private matter.

Crown Prince Frederik further dismissed to inform the press whether the two brothers have discussed the Queens decision and the subsequent familiarity dispute.

– What I discuss with my brother, I consider a private matter, he said to Danish tabloid media BT.

Frederik thereby attains the strategy of his wife, Crown Princess Mary, who was also asked about the internal dispute within the Royal Family.

– I have nothing to say about the matter than what I have already said. I hope you didn’t travel all the way out here to ask that particular question. Do you have any other questions? she said at a doorstep press conference in Vietnam on Wednesday.

Prince Joachim, his wife Princess Marie, and Joachim’s former wife, Countess Alexandra, reacted with anger and sorrow when Queen Margrethe, in late September, announced her decision of stripping their children of their Royal Titles. Following, Joachim and Marie said their relationship with the Crown Prince couple was complicated.

Last week, Crown Prince Frederik said he had been, and still is, in contact with his brother.

Frederik and Mary are currently visiting Vietnam in relation to a Danish business promotion campaign.

Source: https://www.bt.dk/royale/kronprinsen-om-forholdet-til-prins-joachim-det-betragter-jeg-som-privat