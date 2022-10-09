Queen Margrethe and Prince Joachim has spoken after Royal title stripping

For the first time since it was announced that Queen Margrethe II, as of January 2023, deprives her four grandchildren of their Royal titles, The Queen and Prince Joachim, have met and spoken at Fredensborg Castle, the Queen’s summer residence in Northern Sealand.

According to Danish public service media, DR, the announcement was confirmed by the Danish Royal House’s Chief of Communication, Lene Balleby.

– Everybody is prepared to look forward, and as the Queen has expressed, she wishes serenity and for her and Prince Joachim to find their way through this situation, said Lene Ballaby to Danish tabloid media Ekstra Bladet.

The news of his children to be stripped of their Royal titles shocked Prince Joachim and his family to the extent that he openly criticized his mother’s decision in Danish medias.

Source: https://www.dr.dk/nyheder/seneste/kongehuset-dronningen-har-talt-med-prins-joachim-paa-fredensborg-slot