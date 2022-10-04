Danish inmate has died in Klong Prem prison in Bangkok

“The Ministry of Foreign Affairs is able to confirm that a Danish citizen has passed in a prison in Thailand.”

This was endorsed by the Danish Ministry of Foreign Affairs in an email to Danish tabloid media, Ekstra Bladet. The mail further stated the Ministry of Foreign Affairs to be ethically obliged to preserve the confidentiality of personal matters.

ScandAsia has, however, learned, that the prisoner was Niels Jørgen Jensen, known in the Klong Prem prison in Bangkok as Peter Effersøe.

As reported by Bangkok Post at the time, Peter Effersøe was arrested in Phuket Airport in December 2015 while on his way to Copenhagen carrying 1.6 kilogrammes of heroin concealed in a waist support belt worth approximately 3 million baht. It was the third time Effersøe had carried heroin, being paid around 100.000 baht for each trip. He took the drugs to a destination in Belgium.

According to ScandAsia’s information, Peter Effersøe’s health had been deteriorating and he was hospitalized at the time of his death. Nothing points to the Dane having passed due to harm or any unnatural cause.

Sources: https://ekstrabladet.dk/krimi/dansker-doed-i-faengsel-i-thailand/9453478

https://www.bangkokpost.com/thailand/general/804200/dane-arrested-with-heroin-at-phuket-airport