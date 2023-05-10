Sign up for webinar: “Opportunities in the green technology sector”

Thailand Board of Investments (BOI) Nordic office, invites you to join their webinar on measures to support your business development in Thailand. The webinar is on May 30, 10 am – 11 am CET.

The main focus of the webinar is business opportunities in the green technology sector, whereas there will be testimonials from companies in the green sector.

Interesting sub sectors are electrical vehicle, green technology, waste management etc.

Webinar speakers will share their insights on:

• Introduction to the services and incentives offered by BOI

• Thailand: Key location in the ASEAN market

• Introduction on the Green Technology sectors in Thailand

• Experience of Nordic companies doing business in Thailand

Agenda:

10.00 am. (CET): Welcoming remarks

Mr Mats Gerlam, Investment Promotion Consultant, BOI

10.05 am. (CET): Investments opportunities in Thailand

Ms Nathareekon Saesubak, Nordic Director, BOI

10.30 am. (CET): Case study 1 – Solving global energy challenges

Mr Antti Aromäki, MD, St1 Thailand

10.40 am. (CET): Case study 2 – The future of plastics is circular

Mr Knut Landsverk, Business Development, Empower AS

10.50 am. (CET): Q&A session

11.00 am. (CET): End of webinar session

To sign up for the webinar, please register here!

A Zoom-link to the webinar will be sent to you after the registration is completed.

One–to-one meetings are available. Pre-arrangement is required. Please contact BOI Stockholm office via [email protected]