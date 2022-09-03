Vipp opens first store in China, and it is the largest in the world

A Danish company, Vipp has opened its first flagship store in Shanghai, China on 1 September 2022.

The 509 m2 store takes the record as Vipp’s largest retail universe worldwide.

The new space offers a full-on design experience and has all Vipp products on display including the V1 and V2 kitchens, furniture, lighting, bathroom modules and accessories. As a nod to history and heritage of Vipp-founder, Holger Nielsen, the iconic pedal bin made in 1939 is equally on display.

The building was designed in 2010 by Japanese-Chinese architectural practice Kenji Mantani Studio as part of the Expo in Shanghai.

Kasper Egelund, Holger Nielsen’s grandson and CEO of Vipp shares that:

“We have not been able to travel to Shanghai, so this project was carried out under long-distance management. We are facing new times and have worked closely together with the local team and despite long distances and different cultures the result is impressive.”

Vipp also presents in Australia, Indonesia, Philippines, Singapore, South Korea, Taiwan, and Thailand.

Vipp Shanghai Flagship Store & Showroom Address:

Yuejie Expo Park B4-2-C1, 388 Bansongyuan Rd,

Huangpu.

Explore more here.