Sweden is supporting COMFREL through their programme support to Diakonia in Cambodia and last month, the Embassy of Sweden Section Office in Phnom Penh and Diakonia made a joint field visit to Prey Veng province to observe a COMFREL people’s forum.

COMFREL’s people’s forum was organized on dissemination and scorecards on the implementation of the local good governance, the Section Office said in a statement.

The objectives of the forum are to disseminate the principle of good governance, to provide an opportunity to citizens and local authorities to discuss and solve local problems in the target commune, and to provide feedback to the elected local officials on their performance on good governance.