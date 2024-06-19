Sweden and the Philippines aim for sustainable mining

The Philippines and Sweden has decided to work together to support the green transition by promoting sustainable mining.

The Environment Secretary Maria Antonia Yulo-Loyzaga emphathized how the Philippine mining industry is on track in making mining responsible and sustainable as she welcomed the Government of Swede to invest in mining in the Phillipines. Helping to make mining safer an environmentally sound.

“I think that we all need to be quite transparent and I think at this point we know that certain companies are well on the way to becoming sustainable and responsible. Mining companies that are publicly listed have accountability and global risk in the way they do business and they commit to their shareholders. In terms of publicly-listed companies, we do see a higher degree of responsibility and the reporting standards as well are quite high,” says Yulo-Loyzaga.

The Environment Secretary made this statement at a mining forum titled: “Pioneering the Green Transition: Advancing Sustainable Mining”

The Swedish Ambassador to the Philippines, Annika Thunborg, welcomed the Phillipines engagement in responsible and sustainable mining.

“We welcome the Philippine government’s commitment to responsible mining,” Thunborg said.

She also underlined that several Swedish companies are interested in investing in the Philippine mining industry.

Source: Business Mirror