Scandic Sourcing celebrated its 15th anniversary

The Swedish founded company Scandic Sourcing this year celebrated its 15th anniversary, SwedCham China writes.

Scandic Sourcing was founded in Shanghai, China in 2006 by Per Linden, who after a 21-year career in the Swedish Sandvik group decided to use the experience he gained setting up Sandvik’s first factory in Eastern China to help other foreign companies facing the challenge with a new venture, or supplier in China.

Today customers come from over 10 countries with over many hundreds of projects delivered.

Speaking on the matter, Per Linden, founder, and CEO says to SwedCham China, “When it comes to China sourcing we pride ourselves on having a technically competent team with production experience from China giving us heads up in understanding how to handle our customer’s real needs and providing optimum solutions.”

Scandic Sourcing has specialized in factory setup, business development, supplier search projects, and quality control. Scandic Sourcing has also developed the award-winning Scandic Supplier Code of Conduct Program, a continuous improvement audit program for foreign companies’ Chinese suppliers. It was awarded the Swedish Chamber of Commerce Innovation prize.

While most customers have been in the mechanical industry looking for setting up their own production or qualifying or supporting Chinese sub-suppliers who have to be able to perform in the global supply chain, the COVID situation has led to many supplier inspection projects in a variety of industries including food production and electronics.

Scandic Sourcing’s anniversary celebrations were held at the Nordic Fika Restaurant.