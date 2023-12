The Christ Service in Bangkok took place on 23rd of December in Christ Church on Convent Road in Bangkok. The Danish, Swedish and Norwegian Churches in Thailand read together the Gospel and sang some of the most popular Nordic Christmas carols.

After the Service, Thai Nordic Association was hosting a Christmas Cheers with classic “aebleskiver” in the hall next to the church.

Around 100 Nordic expats joined the event and wished each other a blessed Christmas.

Enjoy the photos below.