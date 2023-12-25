Wife to Finnish Ambassador to PH: “Santa lives in Finland”

Riitta Laakso was recently on a flight to Cebu where a stewardess asked the passengers where Santa Claus lives, as part of a trivia game.

The winner who yelled “North Pole” was given a prize for the correct answer. But Laakso disagreed. She later took the stewardess aside to tell her that Santa actually lives in Rovaniemi. Which is Santa’s official hometown located in northern Finland.

There, ‘Santa Claus keeps the Christmas spirit alive, works 365 days a year to spread warmth and friendship. He also receives and answers letters in his office, preparing gifts with help from his elves – and in the company of his reindeers.’

Far in distance, close by heart

Laakso is married to Juha Pyykko, Finland’s Ambassador to the Philippines. But her knowledge of Santa Claus comes from her own memories of the Santa Claus Village about 830 km from Helsinki. She used to spend days there with her family after Christmas to ski and enjoy the holidays, according to Inquirer.

But if Filipinos don’t know about this village in Finland, it’s no disappointment. The countries are so far from one another geographically speaking. So how would they? However, Pyykko is determined to bring the two contries closer to one another in spirit and relation.