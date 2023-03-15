Laos and Cambodia to boost cooperation in tourism between the two

The authorities from Laos and Cambodia recently signed a Memorandum of Understanding (MoU) on boosting cooperation in tourism between the two countries through privately organized package tours in Vientiane in Laos.

To attract more tourists from mainly China and other countries from Europe, Laos’ Minister of Information, Culture and Tourism, Mrs. Suanesavanh Vignaket, confirmed that Laos is willing to strengthen their collaboration in the field.

According to the Vientiane Times, the agreement aims to improve the standards of tourism personnel to ensure greater efficiency, as well as attract more investment to drive the resumption of tourism between the two countries.

The two sides will simplify immigration procedures at border crossings, launch exclusive promotions, events and a promotional video titled “Two Countries, One Destination” as well as push for more flights between popular tourist destinations in Laos and Cambodia.

In addition, both countries agreed to explore the possibility of linking tourist destinations by arranging cruises on the Mekong River and implement community-based and culinary tourism by organizing a food festival or gastronomic forum in each country.

