Scania wants bigger presence in China

Swedish commercial vehicle maker Scania wants to be more present in China. According to the company’s president and CEO, Christian Levin, China is the biggest market for commercial vehicles in the world and will be bigger than Europe and North America combined.

“It’s fantastic to be back in China,” Christian Levin said during an interview in Beijing on Friday, May 26.

He added, that he is impressed with the speed at which China is developing. In particular in the transportation and logistics sector.

“As a leading heavy-duty truck and bus maker worldwide, Scania has expanded its footprint in China by beginning construction of its new global production base here in June 2022,” he stated.

Located in Rugao, Jiangsu province, the new factory will be Scania’s third global production base.

“Our next steps are now finalizing the construction of the Rugao plant, in order to be competitive in the Chinese market,” Levin said.

Besides serving customers in China, Scania also intends to use the factory for export to Southeast Asia, North Asia, and hopefully Oceania.

