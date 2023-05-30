Business in Asia / Hong Kong / Retail & Wholesale / Sweden

Swedish Lelo puts self-pleasure on full display in Hong Kong

- by Miabell Mallikka - Leave a Comment

Swedish sex toy major Lelo has managed to bypass the usual advertising limitations and has launched its first Asian OOH campaign in Hong Kong. A campaign that sparks the conversation on masturbation to commemorate the International Masturbation Day on May 28.

“Over the past 20 years we have seen attitudes towards sexual wellbeing change. It is encouraging to see that the subject is becoming more and more mainstream. By undertaking this OOH campaign, LELO hopes to remain at the forefront of sex positivity,” Joanna Fung said. She is head of business development at Lelo, Asia Pacific.

With the add plastered on two intersecting trams in the heart of the city, the idea is to ensure the sex-positive message to pleasure seekers in Hong Kong as the two trams cross each other on Jubilee Street and Central Station.

The sexual wellness industry was valued at US$81.2 billion in 2021. It is expected to grow to US$116 billion by 2030.

Source: campaignasia.com

Related posts:

Election promise: Sex toys would give Thailand an economic boost

About Miabell Mallikka

Miabell Mallikka is a journalist working with ScandAsia at the headquarters in Bangkok.

View all posts by Miabell Mallikka

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *