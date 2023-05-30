Swedish Lelo puts self-pleasure on full display in Hong Kong

Swedish sex toy major Lelo has managed to bypass the usual advertising limitations and has launched its first Asian OOH campaign in Hong Kong. A campaign that sparks the conversation on masturbation to commemorate the International Masturbation Day on May 28.

“Over the past 20 years we have seen attitudes towards sexual wellbeing change. It is encouraging to see that the subject is becoming more and more mainstream. By undertaking this OOH campaign, LELO hopes to remain at the forefront of sex positivity,” Joanna Fung said. She is head of business development at Lelo, Asia Pacific.

With the add plastered on two intersecting trams in the heart of the city, the idea is to ensure the sex-positive message to pleasure seekers in Hong Kong as the two trams cross each other on Jubilee Street and Central Station.

The sexual wellness industry was valued at US$81.2 billion in 2021. It is expected to grow to US$116 billion by 2030.

Source: campaignasia.com