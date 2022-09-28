Swedish parliament to reopen tomorrow: Process of forming the new government is still ongoing

The ceremony of the Swedish parliament back in session to be attended by the King of Sweden, King Carl XVI Gustaf, will be held tomorrow, 27 September 2022, starting at 2 PM.

Around 11 AM today, 26 September 2022, the newly-elected members of Sweden’s parliament who were elected on 11 September 2022 will gather for the first time and re-elect the speaker of parliament.

In Sweden, the speaker of parliament is the highest elected person in the office, ranked below the head of state (King Carl XVI Gustaf) but above the prime minister.

He or she has three main duties: representing the Swedish parliament, presiding over meetings in the main chamber and choosing the next prime minister, The Local explained.

The Swedish recent general election was won by the right-wing parties. This led to the result of Ulf Kristersson, leader of the conservative Moderates being assigned to form the new government.

The Moderates, Sweden Democrats, Christian Democrats and Liberals won 176 seats in the 349-seat parliament, narrowly ahead of the center-left’s 173 seats, according to the Swedish election authority.

“I now begin the work of forming a new and strong government,” Kristersson said in a video posted to Facebook.

He said that it is time for the work of making Sweden great again.

However, the process of forming the government and the election of the new head of government are still ongoing and expected to take for a couple more weeks.

