Sign up for Finland Talks 1/2022: Finland and the world of peace meditation

The Embassy of Finland in Thailand and the Thai-Finnish Chamber of Commerce welcomes everyone back to the Finland Talks webinars with the first webinar on 12 January.

The upcoming episode covers the subject of “Finland and the world of peace mediation”.

More about the event:

Peace mediation means supporting long-lasting peace by helping local agents tackle conflicts and lay foundations for political, economic, and social institutions. Finland has a lot of experience in this field and an international reputation as an impartial third-party mediator. Peace mediation has also been a longstanding foreign policy priority.

This year’s first speaker, Dr. Olli Ruohomäki, is a Senior Visiting Fellow for the Finnish Institute of International Affairs. He is an expert on global security, peace processes, and Southeast Asia, among other areas.

