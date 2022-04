FinnCham Hong Kong invites you to sign up for the upcoming webinar “Finland Talks: Premium Design that Is a Joy to Use” on 27 April. The event is co-hosted together with the Embassy of Finland in Bangkok and other Finnish Chambers of Commerce in Thailand, Japan, and China.

This time participants will get a chance to hear Fiskars’ reflections on the premium design that is a joy to use.

The webinar is free of charge but requires prior registration.

Find more information and sign up here