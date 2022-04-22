Danish Food & Agriculture team visited Carlsberg Brewery Sdn Bhd in Malaysia

The Food & Agriculture team from the Embassy of Denmark in Indonesia visited Carlsberg Brewery Sdn Bhd during its first official trip to neighboring Malaysia.

In a statement, the Embassy notes Carlsberg’s commitment and contribution to achieving the SDGs, the investment in greening, the increasing of local production capacity, and the welfare of employees and the community.

Moreover, the Embassy states that by upgrading its production facility in Malaysia and expanding its position as a production hub for Southeast Asia, Carlsberg will further contribute to Malaysian export value and the sustainability journey.