Norway a frontrunner as Singapore decides to remove tests for fully vaccinated

Norway is a frontrunning amongst the countries lifting the requirement for testing for fully vaccinated visitors to the country. Now, Singapore is following suit and moving towards normalcy as most of its restrictions are to be dropped soon.

Scandinavian travelers will thus be able to visit Singapore and not be subjected to the on-arrival tests if they are completely inoculated against the virus and can produce their proof of vaccination.

Media channels report that as per the Singapore PM’s announcement on 29 March that with the key changes to the covid-19 policy comes the good news that wearing of masks will become optional and according to a decision made on 4 April all bars, pubs, karaoke establishments, discotheques and nightclubs were fully reopened on 19 April.

Other countries where restrictions have also been lifted include the UK, Jordan and Ireland.