SKÅL Krabi appoints Norwegian as new President

The international Tourism company SKÅL Thailand, has appointed the Norwegian national, Ingeborg Fallet Kristensen, as thei new President of SKÅL Krabi.

Ingeborg Fallet Kristensen is the Founder and Managing Director of a different travel company in Krabi called ‘Krabi Spesialisten’. Krabi Spesialisten has been in Krabi for 20 years working to create custom-designed tours, some with a special focus on eco-sustainable tours.

Ingeborg herself has been living in Thailand for 27 years, and is also on the board og Governors of the Thai Norwegian Chamber of Commerce.

The President of SKÅL International Thailand stated the following on the election of Ingeborg as the new President of the Krabi division:

“We are honored and delighted that Ingeborg will now take the helm of our Krabi Club. She is a well-established and respected member of the local tourism community and as such, will be well-placed to make a great contribution in building the membership and profile of the Club and its various initiatives.”

Source: Global Travel Industry News