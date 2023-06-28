Invitations to join Live Music Networking played by “Old Doctor Band”

The Thai-Norwegian Chamber of Commerce (TNCC), in collaboration with Thai-Italian Chamber of Commerce (TICC) and other foreign Chambers in Thailand will organize an event, “Live Music Networking” on Thursday, 6 July 2023.

Attendees would enjoy the music played by the Old Doc Band and various types of Italian cuisine.

Plus, Dr. Ketchai from Bumrungrad International Hospital would join the event to share information about how to keep your brain young through the power of music.

By attending this event, you’ll have the exciting chance to win a lucky draw prize from Bumrungrad Hospital as well.

Ticket price:

TICC member company: 990 Baht net

Co-member company: 990 Baht net

Non-Member company: 1,390 Baht net

Please note, walk-ins without registration will be charged an extra 10% fee.