TGS starts new project in Indonesia

The Norwegian-based global provider of energy data and intelligence, TGS announced earlier this month that the company has commenced a broadband 2D regional seismic data reprocessing project covering the offshore Natuna Basin, Indonesia.

The project encompasses both West and East Natuna, tying key wells to create a new regional framework, including coverage of Natuna D Alpha, the largest undeveloped gas field in Southeast Asia, and the Paus block in the current Indonesia Petroleum Bid Round 2021, TGS said in this press release.

Moreover, TGS said that over 6,500 kilometers of relevant regional 2D field data will be processed through a modern comprehensive reprocessing sequence comprising Pre-Stack Time Migration and Pre-Stack Depth Migration with FWI, allowing customers to develop structural and geological models in their pre-study evaluation process.

This project is complemented by TGS’ adjacent multi-client activity offshore Malaysia.

Kristian Johansen, CEO at TGS, commented: “Through the Natuna 2D reprocessing project, the exploration industry will greatly benefit from access to a modern reprocessed seismic data framework with a regional overview designed to help re-invigorate exploration across the offshore Natuna Basin”.

This project is supported by industry funding. Availability of the deliverables is expected in late Q4 2022.