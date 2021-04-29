General news / Singapore / Sweden

Singapore and Sweden sends ICU ventilators to India

- by Mette Larsen - 1 Comment
Two batches of ventilators worth more than Rs 3 crore have arrived from Singapore and Sweden. Photo: Times of India

In the past three days, 99 ventilators from Singapore and Sweden have arrived at the Kempegowda International Airport (KIA) in India, local media Times Of India reports.

The ventilators were cleared on priority by custom officers as hospitals in the country desperately need them for Covid-19 patients. India’s central government has exempted medical products imported for the Covid-19 fight from 7.5 percent customs duty and 3 percent health cess.

On Saturday a shipment of 54 high-end ventilators imported from Singapore by a private company was cleared in just 24 hours, according to a customs officer as KIA’s cargo wing. On Monday a batch of 45 ventilators from Sweden was cleared the same day. More equipment is expected to arrive within the next few days.

