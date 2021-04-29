Business in Asia / China / Finland / Manufacturing / Sustainability / Transportation, maritime

Eco-sustainable hybrid ro-ro ferry launched in China by Finnlines

- by Mette Larsen

The new eco-sustainable hybrid ro-ro ferry Finneco I by Finnlines has just been launched in China, media Maritime Exclusive reports.

The Finneco I was built at the Nanjing Jinling Shipyard and it is part of Finland-based Finnlines ongoing EUR 500-million newbuilding program, which includes two eco-efficient ro-pax vessels in addition to the three hybrid ro-ro vessels. The vessel is 780 feet long with a cargo capacity of 5,800 lane meters. The vessels will have a capacity of 5,800 m2 on the car decks and an additional approximately 520 TEU on the weather deck.

The eco-sustainable series incorporates energy-saving solutions to make ultra-green vessels. Lithium-ion battery systems will allow zero-emission port visits as well as modern two-stroke engines, emission abatement systems, solar panels, and an air lubrication system that will also make the vessels more efficient and cut emissions.

Finneco I will begin operating on Finnlines’ Biscay–North Sea-Baltic Sea service at the end of 2021. The second and third vessels in the series, Finneco II and Finneco III will be delivered in 2022.

