Chiang Mai immigration detains over 30 foreigners, including Norwegian tourist

Chiang Mai Immigration authorities have detained over 30 foreigners in a recent crackdown on visa overstayers, with the majority facing legal action and deportation. Among those apprehended is a 36-year-old Norwegian tourist, who overstayed his visa by 39 days. He was known for causing disturbances near the Chiang Mai Arcade Bus Terminal and was arrested after complaints from locals. Other notable cases include a 74-year-old Hmong-American who overstayed by 1,563 days, a Myanmar national who overstayed by 240 days, and a Ukrainian involved in cryptocurrency trading, who overstayed by 131 days. The Norwegian tourist was found near a cemetery in Chiang Mai city after evading authorities.

Chiang Mai Immigration Chief and his Deputy emphasized the ongoing efforts to enforce immigration laws strictly. They urged the public to report suspicious activities to maintain order in the province. The crackdown reflects the growing concern over visa violations in tourist areas, with authorities committed to preventing illegal stays and ensuring compliance with immigration regulations.