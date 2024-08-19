Philippines detects first mpox case of 2024 just days after Sweden

The Philippines has reported its first mpox case since December 2023. On August 19 2024 the Department of Health (DOH) confirmed that a 33-year-old Filipino male tested positive for the virus. Unlike the other cases outside of Africa this man has not traveled abroad recently. The specific strain of mpox is still being determined. Further test results are awaited.

The announcement comes just days after Sweden reported a case of a new mpox variant on August 15, 2024. This variant is linked to an ongoing outbreak in Africa. It marks the first confirmed instance outside the continent.

The World Health Organization (WHO) declared mpox a global public health emergency on August 14, 2024. This was due to its rapid spread through close contact.

The new case in the Philippines is the 10th confirmed mpox case in the country. This follows its first detection in July 2022.

The disease, caused by the monkeypox virus, leads to flu-like symptoms and pus-filled lesions. It is usually mild but can be severe. Children, pregnant women, and people with weakened immune systems, such as those with HIV, are at higher risk of complications.