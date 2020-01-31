Sponsored content

Singapore Minister joined Arctic Frontiers conference in Norway

Rising sea levels threaten Singapore’s survival directly, and mitigating the effects is a burden that future generations of Singaporeans have to shoulder, said Minister of State for Foreign Affairs Sam Tan.

“Climate change concerns the well-being of future generations. I think it is only fair that they would have to shoulder their share of the responsibility because it cuts across so many decades,” he said.

Mr Tan was speaking to The Straits Times on the sidelines of the Arctic Frontiers conference in Tromso, Norway, where he attended one of the plenary sessions as a panellist. The secretariat of the conference, now in its 14th edition, is run by  Akvaplan-niva, a research institute in Tromso.

