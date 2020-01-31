Danish embassy Bangkok is looking for visa officers



The Royal Danish Embassy in Bangkok has announced an opening for visa officer position opening. The deadline for application is until 15th February 2020.

The official statement said:

The Royal Danish Embassy in Bangkok is looking for one fulltime Visa Officers (Schengen citizens only) to join the embassy’s visa team. This is a possibility to work with experienced colleagues in a multicultural environment

The Danish Embassy in Bangkok is a so-called regional visa hub since 1 October 2019. This means that the visa team is processing visa applications from Thailand, Vietnam, Cambodia, Laos, Australia, New Zealand and parts of Oceania. The visa team is expected to process approximately 19.000-visa application in 2020.

Job description

You will be part of a large team, which at the time of writing counts 15 employees. The main responsibilities include thorough and correct data entry, case processing of visa applications as well as residence permit applications. Your job will be to handle the applications in a service- minded manner while ensuring compliance with the Schengen Visa rules.

The work includes key control functions in the process of issuing visas. You must show an understanding of and ability to work in depth with the cases and show great thoroughness and responsibility in your work.

Furthermore, you can from time to time be required to assist Danish citizens in Bangkok with everything from passport applications to more complicated consular cases, which means you have to be robust and be able to maintain the overview in a busy environment.

Good judgment, work efficiency and delivering at a high level of service is key to emphasize and reinforce Denmark’s already good reputation in Bangkok.

Qualifications and requirements

We are looking for: