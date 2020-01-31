Danish embassy Bangkok is looking for visa officers

The Royal Danish Embassy in Bangkok has announced an opening for visa officer position opening. The deadline for application is until 15th February 2020.
The official statement said:
The Royal Danish Embassy in Bangkok is looking for one fulltime Visa Officers (Schengen citizens only) to join the embassy’s visa team. This is a possibility to work with experienced colleagues in a multicultural environment
The Danish Embassy in Bangkok is a so-called regional visa hub since 1 October 2019. This means that the visa team is processing visa applications from Thailand, Vietnam, Cambodia, Laos, Australia, New Zealand and parts of Oceania. The visa team is expected to process approximately 19.000-visa application in 2020.
Job description
You will be part of a large team, which at the time of writing counts 15 employees. The main responsibilities include thorough and correct data entry, case processing of visa applications as well as residence permit applications. Your job will be to handle the applications in a service- minded manner while ensuring compliance with the Schengen Visa rules.
The work includes key control functions in the process of issuing visas. You must show an understanding of and ability to work in depth with the cases and show great thoroughness and responsibility in your work.
Furthermore, you can from time to time be required to assist Danish citizens in Bangkok with everything from passport applications to more complicated consular cases, which means you have to be robust and be able to maintain the overview in a busy environment.
Good judgment, work efficiency and delivering at a high level of service is key to emphasize and reinforce Denmark’s already good reputation in Bangkok.
Qualifications and requirements
We are looking for:
- A Schengen citizen
- Experience with public administration and administration.
- Knowledge of administrative law is an advantage.
- Sensible language skills: fluency in written and spoken English is a necessity, while knowledge of Nordic languages and Thai will be an added advantage.
- Sound judgement abilities.
- Knowledge of Asia and Thailand is an advantage.
- Knowledge of working across cultures is an advantage.
- Robustness and ability to handle stressful situations in a competent manner.
- Strong IT skills in MS Office programs.
- looking for a good colleague with strong soft skills.The job requires a bachelor’s degree or similar administrative qualifications and/or relevant working experience. The Visa Officers will be employed according to regulations for local staff at the Royal Danish Embassy in Bangkok. The appointment is subject to a successful security clearance obtained from the relevant Danish authority.
How to apply
Interested applicants who believe they have the necessary professional and personal skills are encouraged to apply for positions by sending a motivation letter including information on relevant experience, and a CV in English, no later than 15 February 2020.
Due to the EU’s new rules for handling personal data (GDPR), applicants are requested to send the application via e-Boks or regular letter. You can read how to on the following link: http://thailand.um.dk/da/om- os/Kontakt/send-digital-post/ At your own risk, you can send your application to bkkamb@um.dk, marked “Application CW2” in the subject field. Please note, however, that this connection, unlike e-Boks, cannot be guaranteed as secure.Applicants who are resident abroad or are exempt from the requirement for NemID, have the opportunity to send the application by letter to:”Application CW2”
The Royal Danish Embassy, Thailand 10, Sathorn Soi 1
South Sathorn Road
Bangkok 10120
Thailand
The Danish Embassy emphasizes equal opportunities for everyone and welcomes applications from qualified persons regardless of race, gender, religion, sexuality or disability.
You can read more about the Danish Embassy in Bangkok at http://thailand.um.dk/en.aspx or on our Facebook page @DKinThailand.
Starting date: As soon as possible.
Location: Danish Embassy in Bangkok Deadline for application: February 15 2020
For any questions regarding the position, please contact Consul – Head of Visa Section Charlotte Lykkegren at bkkvisa@um.dk.