Singaporean company acquires Danish AI language company

Cactus Communications, a global scientific communications company, announced that it has acquired UNSILO, a Denmark-based Artificial Intelligence (AI) and Natural Language Processing (NLP) company that specializes in text analytics, linguistics, and data science.

UNSILO, co-founded by Mads Rydahl and Thomas Laursen, provides AI tools and solutions for publishers to grow their business and improve customer experience through products such as Classify which helps publishers package and sell content in new ways, Recommend which supports the discovery of new and existing research, and Evaluate which helps scale up the capacity of the journal editorial office. It has partnered with STM industry leaders like BMJ, Wiley, Clarivate Analytics, and Taylor & Francis to develop solutions for the publishing ecosystem.

Co-founder Mads Rydahl headed product design at Siri before it was acquired by Apple. Thomas Laursen, Co-founder and CEO of UNSILO, said, “By combining CACTUS’s scale and reach in the publishing and pharmaceutical industries with UNSILO’s text intelligence platform, we can advance faster and improve both quality and time-to-publication to the benefit of our customers.”

CACTUS has, in the past, developed proprietary tools and platforms aimed at the pharma and publishing ecosystem. Its author-resource management system is used by 3 million researchers worldwide and its workflow management portal handles over a million assignments a year. CACTUS’s complementary suite of products include Ada, an Automated Document Assessment solution to help publishers assess scientific content, and PubSURE, an AI-powered tool that evaluates a manuscript’s journal submission readiness.

On the eve of the announcement, Anurag Goel, CACTUS Co-founder and Executive Chairman, said, “CACTUS has evolved into a full-spectrum solutions provider for creators, publishers, and consumers of scientific content. AI algorithms will play a key role in helping us consume and make sense of rapidly increasing content. The acquisition of UNSILO allows us to increase the pace and quality of the AI products we are building for our target industries.”

Nishchay Shah, Chief Technology Officer at CACTUS and Head of Cactus Labs, said, “CACTUS has taken several steps to establish itself as a leading provider of machine learning and AI-driven solutions. I am very excited about this opportunity to work with the UNSILO team and further scale up the Cactus Labs team. For the next 5 years, our vision is to create technologies and products that will transform work through augmentation and automation.”

The acquisition is part of Denmark’s strategy to attract foreign investments and showcase Denmark as a frontrunner in exciting technologies. Maria Tarp, Director of Invest in Denmark (investindk.com), said, “The investment will fuel the growth and internationalization of the budding AI environment in Denmark. We look forward to a long and fruitful relationship with CACTUS.”

About Cactus Communications

Founded in 2002, Cactus Communications (CACTUS) is a global scientific communications company that collaborates with researchers across academic disciplines, universities, publishers, societies, and life science organizations to accelerate research impact. CACTUS’s portfolio of products and services meet a wide spectrum of research needs: Editage provides editorial, translation, education, and training solutions for researchers; Cactus Life Sciences offers strategic and tactical scientific content solutions to global life sciences organizations; PubSURE is the first AI-powered scholarly publishing platform connecting journals and researchers; and Impact Science ensures wider research impact via dissemination solutions and research engagement with peers, public, and policymakers. Powering all CACTUS businesses with latest technologies is its innovation and R&D cell Cactus Labs. CACTUS also incubates seed and early stage startups that share its mission to solve global problems with science and technology solutions.

CACTUS is an international enterprise with offices in London, Princeton, Singapore, Beijing, Shanghai, Tokyo, Seoul, Bengaluru, and Mumbai; a global workforce of over 3,000 experts; and customers from over 173 countries. CACTUS has been consistently ranked as a Great Place to Work, with its best annual ranking of #1 in 2017 (Great Places to Work survey: http://bit.ly/2oaAUot). For more information, visit cactusglobal.com/.

About UNSILO

UNSILO is an artificial intelligence software company that develops advanced tools for text understanding and processing. UNSILO tools deliver dramatic workflow improvements by reducing processing time, while at the same time improving quality and accuracy. The UNSILO Document Enrichment service forms the basis of over 20 separate functional solutions and APIs for publishers, including identifying trending topics as they emerge, automated collections, locating precise relatedness, and now manuscript evaluation. UNSILO works with world-leading information services in research to improve discoverability across their platforms and internal publishing processes. For more information, visit unsilo.ai/.