Singaporean company fined for deceiving Norwegian authorities

A Singaporean company called Hydronav Services, was fined over $1.1 million for illegally exporting specialized equipment (an EM system) to Myanmar without the necessary permits. The company falsely stated that the drone were going to Indonesia to deceive Norwegian authorities into approving the export from Norway to Singapore.

Hydronav Services needed approval from Norwegian authorities since the drone were originally obtained from a company in Norway and shipped to Singapore to be resold.

When sensitive or controlled items are exported from one country to another, the exporting country, has a regulation and approval processes to ensure that the goods are being sent to legitimate recipients and for a lawful purpose. An investigation revealed the false declaration by Hydronav Services, and the involved individuals were fined for their actions.

Source: customs.gov.sg