Outbound overseas exchange programs and internships were in March 2020 suspended by the Ministry of Education (MOE) due to the pandemic, but Singaporean students will soon be able to travel to countries such as Sweden and China again, according to a statement from Singapore Universities.

The Straits Times reports that overseas student programs for fully vaccinated students are scheduled to resume as early as next month and the first students expected to travel are those under the National University of Singapore’s NUS Overseas College Program which has about 80 students signed up to travel abroad between October 2021 and January 2021.

Moreover, the National University of Singapore (NUS) and the Singapore Management University (SMU) are amid processing applications for student exchange programs scheduled to resume in January 2022.

NUS has about 1600 students signed up for student exchange programs and has also started accepting applications from international students looking to study in Singapore. Students at SMU can apply to more than 80 percent of partner universities in 45 countries including amongst others, the University of Copenhagen.