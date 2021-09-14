Embassy of Finland in Bangkok introduces their new colleague Isto Huovinen

In a recent update, the Embassy of Finland in Bangkok introduced their new colleague Isto Huovinen. Isto Huovinen has joined the team at the Embassy of Finland in Bangkok as the Attaché, Administrative Affairs with the matters of financial administration.

Before coming to Bangkok Isto Huovinen was working with the Financial Management Unit, at the Ministry for Foreign Affairs. His previous postings have been to Europe as well as to Asia and Isto Huovinen has been working at the Finnish Embassies in Tallinn, Moscow, London, Beijing, and Warsaw.

According to the Embassy, Isto Huovinen joined the Foreign Ministry in 1995 and has mainly been working with financial administration but he also has experience from consular, immigration, and information affairs.

On a more personal level, in his free time, Isto Huovinen enjoys long walks, exploring the city’s architecture, cultural monuments, parks, restaurants, street food, and life in all its diversity. Isto is hoping to discover Thailand more when the pandemic situation improves, the Embassy writes.

Isto Huovinen’s predecessor Eero Hakama transferred from the Embassy of Finland in Bangkok to the Embassy of Finland in Belgrade, Serbia.