Biking in natural route with the Danish Trade Council in Taipei on 30 January

Danish Trade Council in Taipei invites the Danish community in Taipei to ride a bike in nature surrounding together on 30 January, as follow:

COME BIKE WITH US!

As the kingdom of cycling, Danish cycles not only for work and study but also for weekends to enjoy nature.

We ask for your participation to celebrate the new year with energy! The route we choose is easy for everyone, so bring your friends and family to join us! Let’s gather the Danish community in Taiwan, celebrate the 100th anniversary of Insulin discovery, and most importantly, promote the Denmark-Taipei sustainability and biking culture!

*yes it’s a FREE event. Please register here