SWEDCHAM Singapore and K2 Cooperate Mobility explaines the New Immigration Framework

What is your immigration strategy? The SWEDCHAM Singapore and K2 Cooperate Mobility will offer guidance on the matter. Photo: SWEDCHAM

The Swedish Chamber of Commerce in Singapore (SWEDCHAM) has presented Singapore’s New Immigration Framework Explained event on 18 January 2023.

The Chamber states that, with an increasingly mobile workforce and trends such as distance working and digital nomad-ing also on the rise, immigration is a topic that requires careful consideration, now more than ever.

As governments work to refine and streamline immigration frameworks post the Covid-19 pandemic, companies need to ensure that they are not only compliant but also that they have a robust immigration strategy in place.

Asia Pacific Managing Director, Paul Barrett, will provide an introduction to the K2 Corporate Mobility – an independent global mobility relocation service provider – whereafter Jesper Albrekt, Global Immigration Manager at K2 Corporate Mobility, will talk attendees through the new point-based immigration framework, COMPASS, offering guidance on how businesses can prepare and identify the potential impacts on workforces.

The event is relevant to both existing businesses in Singapore and companies looking to set up business in the country.

For further information and tickets: https://swedchamsg.glueup.com/…/singapores-new…/

Source: https://www.facebook.com/events/1530055057467992/?ref=newsfeed

