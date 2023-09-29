Skarv Shipping Solutions orders green MPPs from China

Skarv Shipping Solutions, a Norwegian joint venture between Peak Group and Grieg Edge, has placed an order at Huanghai Shipbuilding in China for up to eight “green” multipurpose vessels.

The deal is for four ships, with the possibility to add another two plus two units. The first vessel will be delivered in the third quarter of 2025. The rest is to follow in four-month intervals.

The ships are designed to be ready for future green power production like fuel cell technologies and increased battery capacity.

“These ships are far more climate-friendly than what we see in the shortsea market in Europe today. They are not what we imagine is the final climate solution for shipping, but they are a giant step in the right direction,” said Jan Øivind Svardal, CEO of Skarv.

The ships will according to Skarv be ideal for the transport of mid-size modules and wind turbine components. Still, they will be suitable for almost all kinds of shortsea project cargo transport.

