Swedish Furetank and Algoma signs up for more Chinese made Vinga vessels

Swedish shipping company Furetank and Canadian Algoma Central Corporation expands with an order for two additional Chinese build Vinga-class vessels.

The new order for Vinga vessels grows the companies joint venture to a total of ten ships under construction. The first vessel is set to be delivered in the first quarter of 2024.

The two additional ships will be constructed at China Merchants Jinling Shipyard in Yangzhou, China. Delivery is expected to be in the second and third quarters of 2026. The two new orders bring the Vinga vessel series to a total of 19 ships.

The Vinga ships are designed with a battery hybrid solution and several innovative features to reduce fuel and energy consumption.

All ten new vessels will be operated by Furetank out of Gothenburg, Sweden. They are intended to trade in Northern Europe.

“We see the upcoming phasing out of older tonnage in the market exceeding the amount of newbuilding’s underway. Since we launched the Vinga series, no other vessels have been introduced that exceed their environmental performance,” says Lars Höglund, CEO of Furetank.

